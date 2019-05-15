Dr. Frederick Leaf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leaf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frederick Leaf, MD
Overview
Dr. Frederick Leaf, MD is a Dermatologist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Washington.
Dr. Leaf works at
Locations
Blink Optical LLC904 7th Ave, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions (206) 860-4748Monday6:30am - 7:00pmTuesday6:30am - 7:00pmWednesday6:30am - 7:00pmThursday6:30am - 7:00pmFriday6:30am - 7:00pm
The Polyclinic - Northgate Plaza - Diagnostic Imaging9709 3rd Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98115 Directions (206) 860-4716
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Leaf?
Dr. Leaf spotted Stage Zero melanoma on the back of my calf. I wasn't even the patient that day. My son was in for a procedure and he noticed it. Lucky for me, I was wearing shorts allowing visibility to my calf. He sent me to a specialist to have the mole removed. I am well, but make annual treks from California (where I now live) for my check-up with Dr. Leaf. He is much more thorough than the "assembly line" dermatology practices I checked out when moving to California.
About Dr. Frederick Leaf, MD
- Dermatology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1588679252
Education & Certifications
- University of Washington
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leaf accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leaf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leaf has seen patients for Dermatitis and Rosacea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leaf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Leaf. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leaf.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leaf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leaf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.