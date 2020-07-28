Overview

Dr. Frederick Lewis, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lone Tree, CO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Emory University|Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Littleton Adventist Hospital, Parker Adventist Hospital, Sky Ridge Medical Center and Swedish Medical Center.



Dr. Lewis works at South Denver Gastroenterology in Lone Tree, CO with other offices in Englewood, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Gastritis and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.