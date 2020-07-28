Dr. Frederick Lewis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lewis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frederick Lewis, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Frederick Lewis, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lone Tree, CO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Emory University|Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Littleton Adventist Hospital, Parker Adventist Hospital, Sky Ridge Medical Center and Swedish Medical Center.
Lone Tree10103 Ridgegate Pkwy Ste 312, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Directions (303) 790-7334Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Health One - South Denver Endoscopy Center499 E Hampden Ave Ste 420, Englewood, CO 80113 Directions (303) 788-8888Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
- Littleton Adventist Hospital
- Parker Adventist Hospital
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- Swedish Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Amazing experience. Dr Lewis is the Lewis is the best by far
- Gastroenterology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- University Of Colorado
- Emory University Affiliated Hospitals
- Emory U Affil Hosp|Emory University Affil Hospital
- Emory University|Emory University School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
