See All Family Doctors in Bristol, TN
Dr. Frederick Martin, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Frederick Martin, MD

Family Medicine
4.3 (6)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Frederick Martin, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bristol, TN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bristol Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Martin works at Martin Family Medicine in Bristol, TN with other offices in Blountville, TN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tricities Medical Research
    1958 W STATE ST, Bristol, TN 37620 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 574-7575
  2. 2
    Martin Family Medicine
    193 Franklin Dr Ste A, Blountville, TN 37617 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 574-7575

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bristol Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Tuberculosis Screening
Drug Allergy Testing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Tuberculosis Screening
Drug Allergy Testing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Simple Fracture Care and Casting Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Martin?

Apr 07, 2016
I have always had excellent experiences with Dr. Martin.
Blountville, TN — Apr 07, 2016
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Frederick Martin, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Frederick Martin, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Martin to family and friends

Dr. Martin's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Martin

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Frederick Martin, MD.

About Dr. Frederick Martin, MD

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 34 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1164417713
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Spartanburg Regional Med Center
Residency
Internship
  • Spartanburg Regl Med Ctr
Internship
Medical Education
  • University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  • East Tenn State U
Undergraduate School

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Frederick Martin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Martin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Frederick Martin, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.