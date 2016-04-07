Dr. Frederick Martin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frederick Martin, MD
Overview
Dr. Frederick Martin, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bristol, TN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bristol Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Martin works at
Locations
Tricities Medical Research1958 W STATE ST, Bristol, TN 37620 Directions (423) 574-7575
Martin Family Medicine193 Franklin Dr Ste A, Blountville, TN 37617 Directions (423) 574-7575
Hospital Affiliations
- Bristol Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have always had excellent experiences with Dr. Martin.
About Dr. Frederick Martin, MD
- Family Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1164417713
Education & Certifications
- Spartanburg Regional Med Center
- Spartanburg Regl Med Ctr
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
- East Tenn State U
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martin works at
Dr. Martin speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.
