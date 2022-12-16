Dr. Frederick McClimans, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McClimans is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frederick McClimans, DO
Dr. Frederick McClimans, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They completed their fellowship with Ft. Worth Medical Center
Tampa Bay Bone and Joint Center11809 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33618 Directions (813) 960-3228Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Carrollwood
How was your appointment with Dr. McClimans?
Able to quickly schedule appointment. Received professional and competent care. Dr McClimans injected steroid for osteoarthritis pain after confirming by Xray that has relieved it tremendously. Very caring and competent staff!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1770582355
- Ft. Worth Medical Center
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Dr. McClimans has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McClimans accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McClimans has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McClimans has seen patients for Runner's Knee, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Internal Derangement of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McClimans on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. McClimans speaks Spanish.
177 patients have reviewed Dr. McClimans. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McClimans.
