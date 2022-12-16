Overview of Dr. Frederick McClimans, DO

Dr. Frederick McClimans, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They completed their fellowship with Ft. Worth Medical Center



Dr. McClimans works at Tampa Bay Bone & Joint Center in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Runner's Knee, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Internal Derangement of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.