Overview of Dr. Frederick Mechanik, DPM

Dr. Frederick Mechanik, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Podiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with The Medical Center of Aurora.



Dr. Mechanik works at Frederick S Mechanik, DPM in Denver, CO with other offices in Fort Carson, CO. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

