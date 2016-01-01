Dr. Frederick Mechanik, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mechanik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frederick Mechanik, DPM
Dr. Frederick Mechanik, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Podiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with The Medical Center of Aurora.
Frederick S Mechanik, DPM1469 Holly St, Denver, CO 80220 Directions (303) 335-8106
Frederick S. Mechanik, DPM1650 Cochrane Cir, Fort Carson, CO 80913 Directions (719) 526-7435
- The Medical Center of Aurora
- Podiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1699738682
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Mechanik has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mechanik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Mechanik. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mechanik.
