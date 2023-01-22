Overview of Dr. Frederick Murphy, DO

Dr. Frederick Murphy, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Duncansville, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Upmc Altoona.



Dr. Murphy works at Altoona Arthritis/Osteoprss Ctr in Duncansville, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.