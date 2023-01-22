Dr. Frederick Murphy, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murphy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frederick Murphy, DO
Overview of Dr. Frederick Murphy, DO
Dr. Frederick Murphy, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Duncansville, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Upmc Altoona.
Dr. Murphy works at
Dr. Murphy's Office Locations
Altoona Arthritis/Osteoprss Ctr175 Meadowbrook Ln, Duncansville, PA 16635 Directions (800) 924-7790
Hospital Affiliations
- Upmc Altoona
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I see Dr. Murphy every three months since I receive infusions. He has been treating me for about 10 years.He treated my mother for about 15 years. Dr. Murphy is the most caring and compassionate doctor that I have ever met.He addresses all my problems and never rushes.He spends all the time needed.He reviews my blood work every time.
About Dr. Frederick Murphy, DO
- Rheumatology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1205834397
Education & Certifications
- Walter Reed Army Med Ctr
- Walter Reed Army Med Ctr
- Walter Reed Army Med Ctr
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Dr. Murphy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Murphy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Murphy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Murphy works at
Dr. Murphy has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Murphy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Murphy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murphy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murphy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murphy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.