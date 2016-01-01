See All Neurologists in Greenwich, CT
Dr. Frederick Nahm, MD

Neurology
2.1 (26)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Frederick Nahm, MD

Dr. Frederick Nahm, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Greenwich, CT. They specialize in Neurology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital and Stamford Hospital.

Dr. Nahm works at NeuroCare Health in Greenwich, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nahm's Office Locations

  1. 1
    NeuroCare Health
    49 Lake Ave, Greenwich, CT 06830 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 661-9383

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Greenwich Hospital
  • Stamford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Memory Disorders Chevron Icon
Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurological Testing Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (16)
    About Dr. Frederick Nahm, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1548242647
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Michigan Medical School
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Frederick Nahm, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nahm is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nahm has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nahm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Nahm. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nahm.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nahm, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nahm appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

