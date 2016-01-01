Dr. Frederick Nunes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nunes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frederick Nunes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Frederick Nunes, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and Pennsylvania Hospital.
Locations
Gastroenterology230 W Washington Sq Fl 4, Philadelphia, PA 19106 Directions (215) 829-3561
Hospital Affiliations
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
- Pennsylvania Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- PA Insurance Services
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Frederick Nunes, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1033206032
Education & Certifications
- University of Pennsylvania
- New York Hospital
- Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nunes works at
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nunes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nunes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.