Overview

Dr. Frederick Nunes, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and Pennsylvania Hospital.



Dr. Nunes works at Pennsylvania Hospital in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Viral Hepatitis and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.