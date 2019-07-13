Dr. Paola has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frederick Paola, MD
Overview of Dr. Frederick Paola, MD
Dr. Frederick Paola, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown.
Dr. Paola works at
Dr. Paola's Office Locations
Nch Wound Healing Center6400 Davis Blvd Ste 104, Naples, FL 34104 Directions (239) 403-2600
Hospital Affiliations
- NCH Baker Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Paola?
He’s an excellent physician,very knowledgeable and has a calming bedside manner.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Paola accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paola has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Paola. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paola.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paola, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paola appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.