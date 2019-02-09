Overview

Dr. Frederick Roberts, DO is a Dermatologist in Lapeer, MI. They graduated from University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine.



Dr. Roberts works at Roberts Dermatology Center PC in Lapeer, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Seborrheic Dermatitis, Actinic Keratosis, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.