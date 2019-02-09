Dr. Frederick Roberts, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roberts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frederick Roberts, DO
Dr. Frederick Roberts, DO is a Dermatologist in Lapeer, MI. They graduated from University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine.
Dr. Roberts works at
Roberts Dermatology Center PC3273 Davison Rd Ste 5, Lapeer, MI 48446 Directions (810) 245-7766
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
I suffered with plaque psoriasis for a year before I finally found Dr. Roberts. Under his care I began to see results within 3 weeks. He monitored my progress closely making adjustments as he deemed fit. I never spend more than ten minutes in the waiting room before I am called on. His office staff is just as dedicated as Dr Roberts. Professional and results driven! I recommend Dr Roberts every time an opportunity presents itself as I am placque free and am so pleased! Thank you!
About Dr. Frederick Roberts, DO
- Dermatology
- English
- 1871591164
Education & Certifications
- University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Dr. Roberts has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roberts accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roberts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roberts has seen patients for Seborrheic Dermatitis, Actinic Keratosis, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roberts on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Roberts. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roberts.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roberts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roberts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.