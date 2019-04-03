Overview of Dr. Frederick Roediger, MD

Dr. Frederick Roediger, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Scarborough, ME. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Maine Medical Center and Southern Maine Health Care.



Dr. Roediger works at Maine Medical Partners OTO in Scarborough, ME. They frequently treat conditions like Nosebleed, Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.