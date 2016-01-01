Overview

Dr. Frederick Ruthardt, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Uniontown, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College and is affiliated with Uniontown Hospital.



Dr. Ruthardt works at Southwestern Gastro Specialists in Uniontown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Gastritis and Nausea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.