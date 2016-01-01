Dr. Frederick Ruthardt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ruthardt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frederick Ruthardt, MD
Overview
Dr. Frederick Ruthardt, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Uniontown, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College and is affiliated with Uniontown Hospital.
Dr. Ruthardt works at
Locations
Southwestern Gastro Specialists300 Spring Creek Ln, Uniontown, PA 15401 Directions (724) 437-7677
- 2 302 Spring Creek Ln, Uniontown, PA 15401 Directions (724) 439-8906
Uniontown Hospital500 W Berkeley St, Uniontown, PA 15401 Directions (724) 437-7677
Hospital Affiliations
- Uniontown Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Frederick Ruthardt, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UPMC - Presbyterian
- UPMC Mercy
- Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ruthardt has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ruthardt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ruthardt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ruthardt works at
Dr. Ruthardt has seen patients for Diarrhea, Gastritis and Nausea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ruthardt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ruthardt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ruthardt.
