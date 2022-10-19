Overview

Dr. Frederick Ruymann, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hyannis, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University and is affiliated with Cape Cod Hospital and Falmouth Hospital.



Dr. Ruymann works at Cape Cod Healthcare in Hyannis, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Pancreatitis and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.