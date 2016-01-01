See All Plastic Surgeons in Madison, MS
Dr. Frederick Sailes, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.6 (10)
Map Pin Small Madison, MS
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Frederick Sailes, MD

Dr. Frederick Sailes, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Madison, MS. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Morehouse School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Sailes works at MS Premier Plastic Surgery in Madison, MS with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ, Pennington, NJ and Harrison, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage, Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sailes' Office Locations

    MS Premier Plastic Surgery
    160 Fountains Blvd Ste B, Madison, MS 39110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (601) 981-2525
    Arizona Acute Care Surgery Pllc
    7425 E Shea Blvd Ste 103, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 564-9042
    Capital Health Medical Center-hopewell
    1 Capital Way, Pennington, NJ 08534 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 537-7457
    Aesthetic Physicians of Massachusetts PC
    450 Mamaroneck Ave Ste 101, Harrison, NY 10528 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 670-7957

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Frederick Sailes, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1275744450
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Morehouse School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Frederick Sailes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sailes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sailes has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sailes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sailes has seen patients for Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage, Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sailes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Sailes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sailes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sailes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sailes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

