Overview of Dr. Frederick Sailes, MD

Dr. Frederick Sailes, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Madison, MS. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Morehouse School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Sailes works at MS Premier Plastic Surgery in Madison, MS with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ, Pennington, NJ and Harrison, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage, Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.