Dr. Frederick Scavone, DPM
Overview of Dr. Frederick Scavone, DPM
Dr. Frederick Scavone, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with Palmetto General Hospital.
Dr. Scavone works at
Dr. Scavone's Office Locations
Palmetto Podiatry Institute P A7100 W 20th Ave Ste 200, Hialeah, FL 33016 Directions (305) 823-1629
Hospital Affiliations
- Palmetto General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
exceptional Knows his field and communicates well. Tries to save limbs, not amputate.
About Dr. Frederick Scavone, DPM
- Podiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1801828348
Education & Certifications
- Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scavone has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scavone accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scavone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Scavone. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scavone.
