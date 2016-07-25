See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Grand Blanc, MI
Super Profile

Dr. Frederick Schreiber, DO

Orthopedic Surgery
4.3 (11)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Frederick Schreiber, DO

Dr. Frederick Schreiber, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Grand Blanc, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from Mi State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital.

Dr. Schreiber works at The CORE Institute in Grand Blanc, MI with other offices in Flint, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Schreiber's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Grand Blanc
    4442 Genesys Pkwy, Grand Blanc, MI 48439 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 610-1408
  2. 2
    Genesys Regional Medical Center
    2610 GENESYS PKWY, Flint, MI 48532 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Genesys Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Arthritis
Arthroscopic Surgery
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Arthritis
Arthroscopic Surgery

Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Surgery Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 25, 2016
    Dr. Schreiber was one of the smartest and most professional physicians I've had the pleasure being a patient of. Unfortunately, Dr. Schreiber retired in February of 2016 and his expertise will be greatly missed.
    L. Brown in Milford, MI — Jul 25, 2016
    About Dr. Frederick Schreiber, DO

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1558363853
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Flint Osteopathic Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Mi State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Frederick Schreiber, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schreiber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schreiber has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schreiber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Schreiber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schreiber.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schreiber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schreiber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

