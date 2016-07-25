Dr. Frederick Schreiber, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schreiber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frederick Schreiber, DO
Overview of Dr. Frederick Schreiber, DO
Dr. Frederick Schreiber, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Grand Blanc, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from Mi State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital.
Dr. Schreiber works at
Dr. Schreiber's Office Locations
-
1
Grand Blanc: 4442 Genesys Pkwy, Grand Blanc, MI 48439
-
2
Genesys Regional Medical Center: 2610 GENESYS PKWY, Flint, MI 48532
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Genesys Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Schreiber was one of the smartest and most professional physicians I've had the pleasure being a patient of. Unfortunately, Dr. Schreiber retired in February of 2016 and his expertise will be greatly missed.
About Dr. Frederick Schreiber, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1558363853
Education & Certifications
- Flint Osteopathic Hosp
- Mi State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
