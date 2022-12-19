Overview of Dr. Frederick Shuler, MD

Dr. Frederick Shuler, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Panama City, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine|Emory University School Of Medicine Atlanta Ga and is affiliated with HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital.



Dr. Shuler works at Vascular Associates, LLC in Panama City, FL with other offices in Chipley, FL and Panama City Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography, Venous Insufficiency and Varicose Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.