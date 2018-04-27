Overview

Dr. Frederick Simonie, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center, HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center and Mayo Clinic Hospital.



Dr. Simonie works at HARRISON NEDRA MD in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Sinus Tachycardia and Aortic Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.