Overview of Dr. Frederick Smith, MD

Dr. Frederick Smith, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Washington, DC. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from St Louis University and is affiliated with Sibley Memorial Hospital and Suburban Hospital.



Dr. Smith works at SIBLEY HOSPITAL in Washington, DC with other offices in Chevy Chase, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Gynecologic Cancer and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.