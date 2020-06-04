Dr. Frederick Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frederick Smith, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Frederick Smith, MD
Dr. Frederick Smith, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Washington, DC. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from St Louis University and is affiliated with Sibley Memorial Hospital and Suburban Hospital.
Dr. Smith works at
Dr. Smith's Office Locations
-
1
Sibley Memorial Hospital5255 Loughboro Rd NW, Washington, DC 20016 Directions (202) 537-4000
-
2
Laboratory Corporation of America5454 Wisconsin Ave Ste 1300, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Directions (301) 657-4588
Hospital Affiliations
- Sibley Memorial Hospital
- Suburban Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Smith?
I absolutely recommend Dr. Smith! I feel very fortunate to have a strong team of doctors caring for my cancer treatment. Dr. Smith is always warm and welcoming as well as patient and respectful as we tried to work through "wrapping our heads around" my recovery. He didn't rush and was very respectful of my issues. I am grateful to have met him and look forward to working through my treatment with him. The technician was also very professional and comforting. Thanks Dr. Smith.
About Dr. Frederick Smith, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 50 years of experience
- English, Burmese
- 1730185935
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University
- Georgetown University
- Georgetown Hosps
- St Louis University
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith works at
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Gynecologic Cancer and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Smith speaks Burmese.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.