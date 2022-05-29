See All Urologists in Albuquerque, NM
Dr. Frederick Snoy, MD

Urology
3.3 (48)
Map Pin Small Albuquerque, NM
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Frederick Snoy, MD

Dr. Frederick Snoy, MD is an Urology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Urology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Lovelace Medical Center and Presbyterian Hospital.

Dr. Snoy works at Urology Group Of New Mexico PC in Albuquerque, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Vesicoureteral Reflux and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Snoy's Office Locations

    Urology Group of N. Mex. PC
    4161 Montgomery Blvd Ne, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 872-4091

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lovelace Medical Center
  • Presbyterian Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • National Elevator
    • Presbyterian Health Plan
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 48 ratings
    Patient Ratings (48)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (20)
    May 29, 2022
    About Dr. Frederick Snoy, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1518068535
    Education & Certifications

    • U NM
    • U NM Hosps
    • IN UNIV SCH OF MED
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Frederick Snoy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Snoy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Snoy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Snoy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Snoy works at Urology Group Of New Mexico PC in Albuquerque, NM. View the full address on Dr. Snoy’s profile.

    Dr. Snoy has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Vesicoureteral Reflux and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Snoy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    48 patients have reviewed Dr. Snoy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Snoy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Snoy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Snoy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

