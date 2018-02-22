Overview of Dr. Frederick Tan, MD

Dr. Frederick Tan, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Bryan, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University Of The East/Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center, University Of The East and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Brenham, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – College Station, CHI St. Joseph Health Burleson Hospital, CHI St. Joseph Health Madison Hospital and St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX.



Dr. Tan works at Julie Lim in Bryan, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.