Dr. Frederick Tan, MD
Overview of Dr. Frederick Tan, MD
Dr. Frederick Tan, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Bryan, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University Of The East/Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center, University Of The East and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Brenham, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – College Station, CHI St. Joseph Health Burleson Hospital, CHI St. Joseph Health Madison Hospital and St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX.
Dr. Tan's Office Locations
Julie W Lim MD2801 E 29th St Ste 117, Bryan, TX 77802 Directions (979) 774-3960
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Brenham
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – College Station
- CHI St. Joseph Health Burleson Hospital
- CHI St. Joseph Health Madison Hospital
- St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tan is a very caring and skilled physician who takes extraordinary care of his patients. I have been extremely lucky to have him as my nephrologist for many years
About Dr. Frederick Tan, MD
- Nephrology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Filipino
Education & Certifications
- Brown Univ/Miriam Hospital|University Mass Med Center
- Brown Univ/The Miriam Hospital
- Chinese Gen Hosp&Med Center|Chinese Gen Hosp&Med Ctr
- University Of The East/Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center, University Of The East
Dr. Tan has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tan speaks Filipino.
