Overview of Dr. Frederick Todd, MD

Dr. Frederick Todd, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Univ. Of Texas Health Science Center and is affiliated with USMD Hospital at Arlington.



They frequently treat conditions like Post-Laminectomy Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.