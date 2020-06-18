Dr. Frederick Troncales, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Troncales is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frederick Troncales, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Frederick Troncales, MD is a Pulmonologist in Burien, WA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital.
Dr. Troncales works at
Locations
-
1
Franciscan Pulmonary Associates - Burien16259 Sylvester Rd SW Ste 290, Burien, WA 98166 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Troncales?
Excellent in every way. Very knowledgeable and caring. Listens to all of the patient's concerns. Discusses options and prescriptions and takes the time to answer questions. He always calls back within the hour when I leave a message or mychart a problem. I am impressed that he knows my condition so well that when I am having difficulty he immediately gets to the most effective without delay.
About Dr. Frederick Troncales, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- Male
- 1851484398
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Anne Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Troncales has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Troncales accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Troncales using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Troncales has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Troncales works at
Dr. Troncales has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Pneumonia and Emphysema, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Troncales on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Troncales. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Troncales.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Troncales, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Troncales appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.