Offers telehealth
Dr. Frederick Walters, MD is an Urology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Jefferson, Mercy Hospital South and Mercy Hospital St. Louis.
Dr. Walters' Office Locations
South County Urological Inc.12345 W Bend Dr Ste 200, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Directions (314) 843-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Jefferson
- Mercy Hospital South
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very great communicator of medical procedures.
- Urology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1114952074
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Urology
