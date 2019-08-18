Dr. Frederick Watkins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Watkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frederick Watkins, MD
Overview of Dr. Frederick Watkins, MD
Dr. Frederick Watkins, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Rockville, MD. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Medstar Montgomery Medical Center, Sibley Memorial Hospital and Suburban Hospital.
Dr. Watkins works at
Dr. Watkins' Office Locations
Washington Plastic Surgery3203 Tower Oaks Blvd Ste 200, Rockville, MD 20852 Directions (301) 656-6398
Frederick Harvey Watkins6845 Elm St Ste 205, Mc Lean, VA 22101 Directions (703) 442-4919
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Medstar Montgomery Medical Center
- Sibley Memorial Hospital
- Suburban Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am extremely impressed and pleased with Dr. Watkins and his staff. I had a tummy tuck (abdominoplasty and backplasty) performed by Dr. Watkins. Dr. Watson reviewed my surgical options and the pros and cons of each surgical option to remove excess fat and skin after my substantial weight loss so I could make an informed decision. I am a physician and finding a knowledgeable and skilled surgeon with great bedside manners is what I needed. I found Dr. Watson to have these attributes. I am happy with the high quality of service and results from surgery that Dr. Watkins was able to provide. The results from the surgery exceeded my expectations. Additionally, any logistical needs I had were attended to by his staff very well.
About Dr. Frederick Watkins, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1134205057
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital
- Univ Hosp Of Cleveland/Case Western Reserve
- University of Virginia School of Medicine
- University of Virginia / Main Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Watkins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Watkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Watkins works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Watkins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Watkins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Watkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Watkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.