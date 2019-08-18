See All Plastic Surgeons in Rockville, MD
Dr. Frederick Watkins, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.6 (14)
Map Pin Small Rockville, MD
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Frederick Watkins, MD

Dr. Frederick Watkins, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Rockville, MD. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Medstar Montgomery Medical Center, Sibley Memorial Hospital and Suburban Hospital.

Dr. Watkins works at Washington Plastic Surgery Group in Rockville, MD with other offices in Mc Lean, VA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Watkins' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Washington Plastic Surgery
    3203 Tower Oaks Blvd Ste 200, Rockville, MD 20852 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 656-6398
  2. 2
    Frederick Harvey Watkins
    6845 Elm St Ste 205, Mc Lean, VA 22101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 442-4919

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center
  • Inova Fairfax Hospital
  • Medstar Montgomery Medical Center
  • Sibley Memorial Hospital
  • Suburban Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bedsores
Cosmetic Conditions
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Bedsores
Cosmetic Conditions
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)

Treatment frequency



Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Aug 18, 2019
    I am extremely impressed and pleased with Dr. Watkins and his staff. I had a tummy tuck (abdominoplasty and backplasty) performed by Dr. Watkins. Dr. Watson reviewed my surgical options and the pros and cons of each surgical option to remove excess fat and skin after my substantial weight loss so I could make an informed decision. I am a physician and finding a knowledgeable and skilled surgeon with great bedside manners is what I needed. I found Dr. Watson to have these attributes. I am happy with the high quality of service and results from surgery that Dr. Watkins was able to provide. The results from the surgery exceeded my expectations. Additionally, any logistical needs I had were attended to by his staff very well.
    Aug 18, 2019
    About Dr. Frederick Watkins, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • English
    • 1134205057
    Education & Certifications

    • University Hospital
    • Univ Hosp Of Cleveland/Case Western Reserve
    • University of Virginia School of Medicine
    • University of Virginia / Main Campus
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Frederick Watkins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Watkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Watkins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Watkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Watkins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Watkins.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Watkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Watkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

