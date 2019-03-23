Overview

Dr. Frederick Weber, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Tufts U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with UAB Hospital.



Dr. Weber works at Kirkland Clinic in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Nausea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.