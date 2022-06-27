Dr. Frederick Weidman III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weidman III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frederick Weidman III, MD
Overview of Dr. Frederick Weidman III, MD
Dr. Frederick Weidman III, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from West Virginia University|West Virginia University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Dr. Weidman III works at
Dr. Weidman III's Office Locations
-
1
Horizon Eye Care135 S Sharon Amity Rd Ste 108, Charlotte, NC 28211 Directions (877) 825-6894
-
2
Pineville10520 Park Rd Ste 102, Charlotte, NC 28210 Directions (704) 541-6127
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Weidman III?
I am thankful for the knowledge that Dr. Weidman has. He worked on my eye when it detached (what is called the worse kind of detachment because it was in the back by the macula). I am now 11 months post op and doing well. God was good and I got past the crucial time (first three months) without it detaching again. :)
About Dr. Frederick Weidman III, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1730179102
Education & Certifications
- Hermann Eye Center
- Baylor University Med Center|Baylor University Medical Center
- West Virginia University|West Virginia University School Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weidman III has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weidman III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weidman III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weidman III works at
Dr. Weidman III has seen patients for Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair), Vitreoretinal Surgery and Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weidman III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Weidman III speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Weidman III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weidman III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weidman III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weidman III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.