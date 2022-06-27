Overview of Dr. Frederick Weidman III, MD

Dr. Frederick Weidman III, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from West Virginia University|West Virginia University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Weidman III works at Horizon Eye Care in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair), Vitreoretinal Surgery and Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.