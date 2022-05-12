Overview

Dr. Frederick Wenzel, MD is a Dermatologist in Winchester, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Winchester Medical Center.



Dr. Wenzel works at Dermatology Associates in Winchester, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Seborrheic Keratosis and Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.