Dr. Frederick Wenzel, MD
Overview
Dr. Frederick Wenzel, MD is a Dermatologist in Winchester, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Winchester Medical Center.
Dr. Wenzel works at
Locations
Dermatology Associates1514 AMHERST ST, Winchester, VA 22601 Directions (540) 667-4499
Hospital Affiliations
- Winchester Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wenzel?
I have had a very stubborn skin condition for 36 years (stress can make it flare-up and start rejecting meds), & Dr. Wenzel has been my Doctor for over 25years. He has always listened to me & helped me with different options to help with my condition. I always look forward to my appointments and am happy when I leave as I know I am in good hands. Thank you Dr. Wenzel!!!
About Dr. Frederick Wenzel, MD
- Dermatology
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wenzel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wenzel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wenzel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wenzel works at
Dr. Wenzel has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Seborrheic Keratosis and Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wenzel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Wenzel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wenzel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wenzel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wenzel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.