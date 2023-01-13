Dr. Frederick White III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. White III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frederick White III, MD
Overview of Dr. Frederick White III, MD
Dr. Frederick White III, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They completed their residency with U Ark Med Sci
Dr. White III works at
Dr. White III's Office Locations
-
1
Willis-Knighton Cardiology - Pierremont8001 Youree Dr Ste 740, Shreveport, LA 71115 Directions
-
2
Willis-Knighton Cardiology - Homer104 Morris Cir, Homer, LA 71040 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
- Claiborne Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Gilsbar 360
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PPO Plus
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vantage Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. White III?
Was there for an echo
About Dr. Frederick White III, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1821062548
Education & Certifications
- U Ark Med Sci
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. White III has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. White III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. White III using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. White III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. White III works at
Dr. White III has seen patients for Primary Pulmonary Hypertension, Pericardial Disease and Pulmonary Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. White III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. White III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. White III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. White III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. White III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.