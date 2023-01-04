Overview of Dr. Frederick Witten, MD

Dr. Frederick Witten, MD is an Urology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Urology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville and Norton Hospital.



Dr. Witten works at Southern Indiana Radiation Therapy Center in Louisville, KY with other offices in Jeffersonville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.