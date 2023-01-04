Dr. Frederick Witten, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Witten is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frederick Witten, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Frederick Witten, MD
Dr. Frederick Witten, MD is an Urology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Urology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville and Norton Hospital.
Dr. Witten works at
Dr. Witten's Office Locations
Southern Indiana Radiation Therapy Center3920 S Dupont Sq, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 897-5147
First Urology, PSC101 HOSPITAL BLVD, Jeffersonville, IN 47130 Directions (812) 282-3899
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Louisville
- Norton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
ask all the questions I expected., Provided all the information I wanted. Very through in tests and results. I would give him 5 stars except for First urology having a policy to have sepsis scope done at another facility at another time, instead of performing a 10 minute procedure while you are in his office . Seems counter productive for the patient and the practice.
About Dr. Frederick Witten, MD
- Urology
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Witten has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Witten accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Witten has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Witten has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Witten on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Witten. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Witten.
