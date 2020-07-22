Dr. Yoo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frederick Yoo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Frederick Yoo, MD
Dr. Frederick Yoo, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Anaheim, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital.
Dr. Yoo works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Yoo's Office Locations
-
1
Scpmg Kraemer Medical Office 13460 E La Palma Ave, Anaheim, CA 92806 Directions (833) 574-2273Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Henry Ford Medical Center - Lakeside14500 Hall Rd, Sterling Hts, MI 48313 Directions (800) 436-7936
-
3
Medical University of South Carolina135 Rutledge Ave, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions (843) 792-2300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
Ronald Reagan University of California - Los Angeles Medical Center10833 Le Conte Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 825-6643
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yoo?
He never made me feal anything other than I was the most important issue he had to deal with. The best bed side personality.
About Dr. Frederick Yoo, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1811330426
Education & Certifications
- Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yoo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yoo works at
Dr. Yoo has seen patients for Nosebleed and Otitis Media, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yoo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Yoo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yoo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yoo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yoo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.