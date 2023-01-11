Overview

Dr. Frederick Yturralde, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Yturralde works at Scripps Physicians Medical Group in La Jolla, CA with other offices in Sarasota, FL, Brawley, CA, Encinitas, CA and Bellefontaine, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart Disease, Heart Disease and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.