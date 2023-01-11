See All Cardiologists in La Jolla, CA
Dr. Frederick Yturralde, MD

Cardiology
4.4 (40)
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Frederick Yturralde, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Yturralde works at Scripps Physicians Medical Group in La Jolla, CA with other offices in Sarasota, FL, Brawley, CA, Encinitas, CA and Bellefontaine, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart Disease, Heart Disease and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Scripps Physicians Medical Group
    9850 Genesee Ave Ste 870, La Jolla, CA 92037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 452-6334
  2. 2
    Sarasota Memorial Health Care System
    1700 S Tamiami Trl, Sarasota, FL 34239 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 262-4123
  3. 3
    Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District
    207 W Legion Rd, Brawley, CA 92227 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 351-3333
  4. 4
    Coastal Cardiovascular Care
    700 Garden View Ct Ste 204, Encinitas, CA 92024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 452-6334
  5. 5
    Heart Specialists of Sarasota Pl.
    1950 Arlington St Ste 400, Sarasota, FL 34239 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 917-4250
  6. 6
    Mary Rutan Hospital
    205 E Palmer Rd, Bellefontaine, OH 43311 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 592-9221

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
  • Sarasota Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Heart Disease
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Valve Disease
Arrhythmias
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Atherosclerosis
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Atrial Septal Defect
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiomyopathy
Carotid Artery Disease
Chest Pain
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Congenital Heart Defects
Congestive Heart Failure
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Murmur
Heart Palpitations
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Mitral Valve Disease
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Nuclear Stress Testing
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Overweight
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Polyneuropathy
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Hypertension
Septal Defect
Shortness of Breath
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Sinus Bradycardia
Sleep Apnea
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Syncope
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Third Degree Heart Block
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT)
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acidosis
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Adult Congenital Heart Disease
Alkalosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Rhinitis
Anaphylaxis
Aneurysm of Heart
Animal Allergies
Ankle Disorders
Aortic Diseases
Aortic Dissection
Aortic Ectasia
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis
Aortic Stenosis
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Autonomic Disorders
Back Pain
Balanoposthitis
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Benign Tumor
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Bronchospasm
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Cardiac Tamponade
Cardiomegaly
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
Congenital Heart Disease
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Coronary Artery Dissection
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diabetes
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Emphysema
Endocarditis
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia
First Degree Heart Block
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroparesis
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heart Block
Heartburn
Hemorrhoids
Hepatitis A
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hypertensive Encephalopathy
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Interstitial Cystitis
Iodine Deficiency
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Knee Sprain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipidoses (incl. Gaucher Disease)
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Long QT Syndrome
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malnutrition
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block
Muscle Spasm
Mycobacterial Lung Infection
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Overactive Bladder
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pericardial Disease
Pericarditis
Perimenopause
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pneumonia
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Post-Vaccination Fever Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Prinzmetal Angina Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Septic Embolism Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Tobacco Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Hypertension Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Frederick Yturralde, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1134186372
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Lahey Clinic Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • St Elizabeth Medical Center-Brighton
    Residency
    Internship
    • Cleveland Clinic
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Tufts University School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yturralde has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yturralde has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart Disease, Heart Disease and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yturralde on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Yturralde. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yturralde.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yturralde, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yturralde appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

