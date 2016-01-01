Dr. Fredericus Van Kuijk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Van Kuijk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fredericus Van Kuijk, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They graduated from JINAN UNIVERSITY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank.
University Orthopaedic Surgery420 Delaware St SE # B435, Minneapolis, MN 55455 Directions (612) 625-4400
University Of Minnesota Health Ophthalmology Clinic516 Delaware St SE # SE7, Minneapolis, MN 55455 Directions (612) 625-4400
- M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1972699635
- Moorfields Eye Hosp|University TX Med Br
- University TX Med Br
- University TX Med Br
- JINAN UNIVERSITY MEDICAL COLLEGE
