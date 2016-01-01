Overview of Dr. Fredericus Van Kuijk, MD

Dr. Fredericus Van Kuijk, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They graduated from JINAN UNIVERSITY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank.



Dr. Van Kuijk works at University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Degenerative Disorders of Globe and Retinal Dystrophy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.