Dr. Frederik Pennings, MD
Dr. Frederik Pennings, MD is a Neurological Spine Surgery Specialist in Springfield, MA. They specialize in Neurological Spine Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Universiteit Leiden, Faculty Of Medicine/Leiden University Medical Center and is affiliated with Cooley Dickinson Hospital and Mercy Medical Center.
New England Neurosurgical Associates LLC175 Carew St Ste 300, Springfield, MA 01104 Directions (413) 452-6650
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooley Dickinson Hospital
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
I sought out a neurosurgeon who was experienced in minimally invasive techniques to remove two discs at my L2-3 and L3-4 level and place surgical screws to correct Scoliosis. I was having falls due to my nerves being compressed causing knees to go numb and give way. I had a disc removed at L4-5 with screws about 12 years ago. The difference in Post Op pain was much less extreme due to the advancements in techniques. Dr. Pennings is very talented in this field, his team works well with him and speak highly of him as well. He has an easy-going manner and is thorough and took all the time I needed. I don't think I could have found a better surgeon to do my procedure. He was kind caring and pleasant. His assistant, Michael Bennett, was awesome and easy to talk to as well. What a great group! I was able to leave the hospital the day after surgery and am recovering quickly.
- Neurological Spine Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Dutch, French and German
Education & Certifications
- Uc Davis Med Center
- Academic Med Center Amster
- Universiteit Leiden, Faculty Of Medicine/Leiden University Medical Center
