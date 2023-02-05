Overview of Dr. Frederik Pennings, MD

Dr. Frederik Pennings, MD is a Neurological Spine Surgery Specialist in Springfield, MA. They specialize in Neurological Spine Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Universiteit Leiden, Faculty Of Medicine/Leiden University Medical Center and is affiliated with Cooley Dickinson Hospital and Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. Pennings works at New England Neurosurgcl Assocs in Springfield, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.