Dr. Frederique Joseph, MD
Overview of Dr. Frederique Joseph, MD
Dr. Frederique Joseph, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from COMMUNITY HOSPITAL OF ROANOKE VALLEY / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Joseph's Office Locations
Lyons Medical Center669 Elizabeth Ave, Newark, NJ 07112 Directions (973) 923-6452
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Frederique Joseph, MD
- Pediatrics
- 42 years of experience
- English, French
- 1710089917
Education & Certifications
- COMMUNITY HOSPITAL OF ROANOKE VALLEY / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Joseph has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Joseph has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Joseph speaks French.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Joseph. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joseph.
