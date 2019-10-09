Dr. Jacobs-Alvarez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fredesvinda Jacobs-Alvarez, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Fredesvinda Jacobs-Alvarez, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Universidad Nordestana (UNNE).
Esperanza Behavioral Health7350 Futures Dr Ste 16, Orlando, FL 32819 Directions (407) 226-3733
I love her. She has helped me more than she will ever know. Now, she will also see a family member.
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English
- University of Miami Hospital and Clinic
- Jackson Mem Hosp/jackson Health
- Universidad Nordestana (UNNE)
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
