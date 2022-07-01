Dr. Fredric Chussid, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chussid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fredric Chussid, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Fredric Chussid, DPM
Dr. Fredric Chussid, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Westside Hospital.
Dr. Chussid works at
Dr. Chussid's Office Locations
-
1
Center for Foot Surgery201 N University Dr Ste 110, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 546-9896
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chussid?
Visits and numerous surgery’s over the past 30 years. No one better !
About Dr. Fredric Chussid, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1336296094
Education & Certifications
- Universal Med Ctr
- Southeastern Med Ctr
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chussid has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chussid accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chussid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chussid works at
Dr. Chussid has seen patients for Foot Sprain, Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment and Closed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chussid on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Chussid. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chussid.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chussid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chussid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.