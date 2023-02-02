Dr. Fredric Feist, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feist is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fredric Feist, MD
Overview of Dr. Fredric Feist, MD
Dr. Fredric Feist, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Modesto, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Doctors Medical Center Modesto, Memorial Medical Center and Stanislaus Surgical Hospital.
Dr. Feist's Office Locations
Mamg1400 Florida Ave Ste 207, Modesto, CA 95350 Directions (209) 522-1027
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Medical Center Modesto
- Memorial Medical Center
- Stanislaus Surgical Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Health Plan of San Joaquin
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Networks By Design
- Principal Financial Group
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Feist delivered all 3 of my babies. He is very caring, and truly takes his time with you. He has true dedication to his profession, is so caring, and has a great sense of humor. He works a LOT. So in response to people who comments that he yawns and is sleepy - he is human, not a robot. He spends so much of his time with patients and is up all hours, can you blame him? After my 2nd baby I was so sad when I was told he moved away, and I didn’t want anyone else do deliver my next baby. I saw him out with his wife in public one day and he was back, and at another office, and I told my husband, I guess it’s a sign we should go for our 3rd! And we are so glad it was him who delivered my 3rd baby, we ended up with an emergency c-section and Dr. Feist saved mine and my baby’s life! I will never forget how much he advocated and sacrificed for me that day. This man is special and an amazing human being, thank you so much Dr. Feist, my family and I are so grateful for you.
About Dr. Fredric Feist, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1528031705
Education & Certifications
- Acog
- Beth Israel Med Center
- Beth Israel Hosp
- University of South Alabama / College of Medicine
- Birmingham Southern College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Feist has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Feist has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Feist speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Feist. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feist, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feist appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.