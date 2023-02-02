Overview of Dr. Fredric Feist, MD

Dr. Fredric Feist, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Modesto, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Doctors Medical Center Modesto, Memorial Medical Center and Stanislaus Surgical Hospital.



Dr. Feist works at Modesto Arts Medical Group in Modesto, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.