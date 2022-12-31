Dr. Fredric Haberman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haberman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fredric Haberman, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Fredric Haberman, DO is a Dermatologist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Ks Univ Of Med & Biosci Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center, Holy Name Medical Center and Montefiore Medical Center.
Dr. Haberman works at
Haberman Dermatology Institute75 N Maple Ave, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Directions (973) 765-6533Friday12:00pm - 3:00pm
Haberman Dermatology Institute50 Market St, Saddle Brook, NJ 07663 Directions (551) 310-4162
Haberman Dermatology & Cosmetic Center871 5th Ave, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Directions (212) 362-1662
Haberman Dermatology & Cosmetic Center1225 McBride Ave Ste 111, Woodland Park, NJ 07424 Directions (201) 368-0011
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Holy Name Medical Center
- Montefiore Medical Center
- Dermatology
- 56 years of experience
- English, Polish, Russian and Spanish
- 1977
- Ks Univ Of Med & Biosci Coll Of Osteo Med
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology and Family Practice/OMT
