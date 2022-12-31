Overview

Dr. Fredric Haberman, DO is a Dermatologist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Ks Univ Of Med & Biosci Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center, Holy Name Medical Center and Montefiore Medical Center.



Dr. Haberman works at Haberman Dermatology Institute in Ridgewood, NJ with other offices in Saddle Brook, NJ and Woodland Park, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Acne Surgery and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.