Dr. Fredric Haberman, DO

Dermatology
4.9 (983)
Accepting new patients
56 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Fredric Haberman, DO is a Dermatologist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Ks Univ Of Med & Biosci Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center, Holy Name Medical Center and Montefiore Medical Center.

Dr. Haberman works at Haberman Dermatology Institute in Ridgewood, NJ with other offices in Saddle Brook, NJ and Woodland Park, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Acne Surgery and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Haberman Dermatology Institute
    75 N Maple Ave, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 765-6533
    Friday
    12:00pm - 3:00pm
  2. 2
    Haberman Dermatology Institute
    50 Market St, Saddle Brook, NJ 07663 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (551) 310-4162
  3. 3
    Haberman Dermatology & Cosmetic Center
    871 5th Ave, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 362-1662
  4. 4
    Haberman Dermatology & Cosmetic Center
    1225 McBride Ave Ste 111, Woodland Park, NJ 07424 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 368-0011

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack University Medical Center
  • Holy Name Medical Center
  • Montefiore Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne Surgery
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Acne Surgery
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer

Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Chemical Peel Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Hair Removal Chevron Icon
HydraFacial Chevron Icon
Laser Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Laser Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Tattoo Removal Chevron Icon
Wrinkle Removal Chevron Icon
    • 1199SEIU
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Bankers Life and Casualty
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • National Benefit Plans
    • Optimum HealthCare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 983 ratings
    Patient Ratings (983)
    5 Star
    (920)
    4 Star
    (35)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (22)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Fredric Haberman, DO

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 56 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Polish, Russian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1912901695
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • 1977
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Ks Univ Of Med & Biosci Coll Of Osteo Med
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • BOSTON UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Family Practice/OMT
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fredric Haberman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haberman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Haberman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Haberman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Haberman has seen patients for Acne Surgery and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haberman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    983 patients have reviewed Dr. Haberman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haberman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haberman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haberman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

