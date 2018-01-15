Overview

Dr. Fredric Klopf, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Peoria, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center, Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center and Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.



Dr. Klopf works at Cardiac Solutions in Peoria, AZ with other offices in Avondale, AZ, Glendale, AZ, Sun City West, AZ and Surprise, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Hypotension, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.