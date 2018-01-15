Dr. Fredric Klopf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klopf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fredric Klopf, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Fredric Klopf, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Peoria, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center, Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center and Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.
Dr. Klopf works at
Locations
-
1
Cardiac Solutions13460 N 94th Dr Ste J1, Peoria, AZ 85381 Directions (623) 876-8816
-
2
Cardiac Solutions13128 N 94th Dr Ste 100, Peoria, AZ 85381 Directions (623) 876-8816Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 4:30pmSunday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
3
Cardiac Solutions13065 W Mcdowell Rd, Avondale, AZ 85392 Directions (623) 876-8816Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
4
Glendale5310 W Thunderbird Rd Ste 201, Glendale, AZ 85306 Directions (623) 876-8816
-
5
Cardiac Solutions14420 W Meeker Blvd, Sun City West, AZ 85375 Directions (623) 876-8816Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 4:30pmSunday8:00am - 4:30pm
- 6 13943 N 91st Ave, Peoria, AZ 85381 Directions (623) 933-0557
- 7 13967 W Grand Ave Ste 100, Surprise, AZ 85374 Directions (623) 933-0557
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Boswell Medical Center
- Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center
- Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Klopf?
He is the best, I have moved out of area wish I still had him. He saved my life. High recommend.
About Dr. Fredric Klopf, MD
- Cardiology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1598766487
Education & Certifications
- Washington University School Of Medicine
- Jewish Hospital-Washington University Medical Center
- Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klopf has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Klopf accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klopf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klopf works at
Dr. Klopf has seen patients for Hypotension, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Klopf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Klopf speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Klopf. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klopf.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klopf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klopf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.