Dr. Fredric Meyer, MD
Overview of Dr. Fredric Meyer, MD
Dr. Fredric Meyer, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Rochester, MN. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.
Dr. Meyer's Office Locations
Rochester - Neuro200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 512-1011
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
In 1994 I had brain surgery and I had never had a seizure since. Thank you Dr Meyer
About Dr. Fredric Meyer, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1023095486
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic Rochester
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
Dr. Meyer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meyer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Meyer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meyer.
