Dr. Fredric Siegel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siegel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fredric Siegel, MD
Overview
Dr. Fredric Siegel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Cardiology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / COLLEGE OF GENESEO.
Dr. Siegel works at
Locations
-
1
Sunset9280 W Sunset Rd Ste 320, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Directions (702) 534-5464Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Intermountain Healthcare-sunset Cardiology9260 W Sunset Rd Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Directions (702) 534-5464
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Siegel?
Dr. Siegal is an excellent doctor, and I would not hesitate to recommend him to family and friends. He's very professional, thorough in his patient exams, and has the years of knowledge and experience it takes to build patient confidence.
About Dr. Fredric Siegel, MD
- Cardiology
- 55 years of experience
- English
- 1801048814
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / COLLEGE OF GENESEO
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Siegel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Siegel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Siegel works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Siegel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siegel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siegel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siegel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.