Dr. Fredrick Brooking, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Spokane Valley, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Saba University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Holy Family Hospital and Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.



Dr. Brooking works at Kaiser Permanente Veradale Medical Center in Spokane Valley, WA with other offices in Spokane, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.