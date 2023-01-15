Overview of Dr. Fredrick Hayek, MD

Dr. Fredrick Hayek, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from OAKLAND COLLEGE OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital, Mercy Medical Center and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Hayek works at Dr. Yousif Alhallaq in Canton, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.