Dr. Fredrick Huang, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.6 (14)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Fredrick Huang, MD

Dr. Fredrick Huang, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Renton, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Huang works at Proliance Surgeons Inc in Renton, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Huang's Office Locations

    Valley Orthopedic Associates Asc
    4011 Talbot Rd S Ste 300, Renton, WA 98055 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 226-2041
    Proliance Orthopedic Associates
    4033 Talbot Rd S Ste 270, Renton, WA 98055 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 226-2041

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Valley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Asuris Northwest Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana
    • LifeWise
    • Medicare
    • Moda Health
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Washington State Department of Labor & Industries

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Fredrick Huang, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1972572469
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Wa
    Medical Education
    • University of Florida
    Undergraduate School
    • Emory University
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
