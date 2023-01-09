Overview of Dr. Freedom Johnson, MD

Dr. Freedom Johnson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Southwest General Health Center.



Dr. Johnson works at Metrohealth Medical Center OTO in Cleveland, OH with other offices in North Olmsted, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.