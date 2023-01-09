Dr. Freedom Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Freedom Johnson, MD
Overview of Dr. Freedom Johnson, MD
Dr. Freedom Johnson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Southwest General Health Center.
Dr. Johnson works at
Dr. Johnson's Office Locations
-
1
MetroHealth Main Campus2500 Metrohealth Dr, Cleveland, OH 44109 Directions (216) 778-5791Thursday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Ent. and Allergy Health Services Inc.25761 Lorain Rd Fl 3, North Olmsted, OH 44070 Directions (440) 816-5093
-
3
Clinical Research Solutions LLC15299 Bagley Rd Ste 300, Cleveland, OH 44130 Directions (440) 816-5091
-
4
Psychiatric Unit18697 Bagley Rd, Cleveland, OH 44130 Directions (440) 816-5091
Hospital Affiliations
- Southwest General Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Johnson?
I can not say enough about Dr. Johnson. He took his time to explain what was going on and why. I was free to ask any questions without feeling rushed and in doing so left feeling very confident on the decisions made. He sets a high bar for all other doctors. Thank you Dr. Johnson.
About Dr. Freedom Johnson, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1215128996
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.