Dr. Freedom Johnson, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.6 (13)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Freedom Johnson, MD

Dr. Freedom Johnson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Southwest General Health Center.

Dr. Johnson works at Metrohealth Medical Center OTO in Cleveland, OH with other offices in North Olmsted, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Johnson's Office Locations

    MetroHealth Main Campus
    2500 Metrohealth Dr, Cleveland, OH 44109 (216) 778-5791
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Ent. and Allergy Health Services Inc.
    25761 Lorain Rd Fl 3, North Olmsted, OH 44070 (440) 816-5093
    Clinical Research Solutions LLC
    15299 Bagley Rd Ste 300, Cleveland, OH 44130 (440) 816-5091
    Psychiatric Unit
    18697 Bagley Rd, Cleveland, OH 44130 (440) 816-5091

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Southwest General Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dysphagia
Acute Laryngitis
Laryngitis
Acute Sinusitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Audiometry
Carotid Ultrasound
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection
Chronic Sinusitis
Cough
Earwax Buildup
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Facial Fracture
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Headache
Hearing Screening
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Home Sleep Study
Laryngeal Cancer
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation
Nosebleed
Oral Cancer
Oral Cancer Screening
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Perforated Eardrum
Postnasal Drip
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Throat Pain
Thyroid Scan
Tinnitus
Tongue Cancer
Tonsillitis
Tracheal Surgery
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction
Vocal Cord Nodule
Vocal Cord Paralysis
Wound Repair
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Acoustic Neuroma
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery)
Bell's Palsy
Big Ears
Bone Cancer
Broken Nose
Caldwell-Luc Procedure
Cholesteatoma
Chronic Tonsillitis
Conductive Hearing Loss
Deafness
Deviated Septum
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy
Dizziness
Ear Ache
Ear Tube Placement
Enlarged Turbinates
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery)
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland
Excision or Destruction of Pharynx Lesion
Frenectomy
Glossectomy
Head and Neck Cancer
Hearing Loss Due to Noise
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure
Jaw Fracture
Laryngectomy and Pharyngectomy
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy
Leukoplakia
Lip, Excision or Resection
Loss of Smell and-or Taste
Loss of Taste
Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face, and Jaw
Malignant Otitis Externa
Maxillary and Malar Fractures
Nasal Polyp
Orbital Fracture
Osteosarcoma
Peritonsillar Abscess
Pharyngitis
Puncture Aspiration
Rhinoseptoplasty
Salivary Gland Cancer
Salivary Gland Cyst
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery)
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal)
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal)
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal)
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Lobectomy
Thyroidectomy
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy
TMJ
Tongue-Tie
Tonsil Cancer
Tonsillectomy
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Vertigo
Vocal Cord Polyp
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 09, 2023
    I can not say enough about Dr. Johnson. He took his time to explain what was going on and why. I was free to ask any questions without feeling rushed and in doing so left feeling very confident on the decisions made. He sets a high bar for all other doctors. Thank you Dr. Johnson.
    Danielle M. — Jan 09, 2023
    About Dr. Freedom Johnson, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1215128996
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

