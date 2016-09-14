Overview of Dr. Freemu Varghese, MD

Dr. Freemu Varghese, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE WEST INDIES CAVE HILL CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF CLINICAL MEDICINE AND RESEARCH and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center.



Dr. Varghese works at Diagnostic Clinic Of Houston in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling and Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.