Dr. Freemu Varghese, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Freemu Varghese, MD
Dr. Freemu Varghese, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE WEST INDIES CAVE HILL CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF CLINICAL MEDICINE AND RESEARCH and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center.
Dr. Varghese works at
Dr. Varghese's Office Locations
-
1
Diagnostic Clinic of Houston1200 Binz St Ste 1100, Houston, TX 77004 Directions (713) 347-3845
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I began seeing Dr. Varghese in 2007 after I found I only had one functioning kidney and it only functioned 28%. Dr. Varghese reviewed my medications and changed and adjusted them. My function went up to 40% and has remained in that range since. He is thorough and knowledgeable and I am very thankful I found him. His staff is extremely helpful and friendly. I never have problems with rescheduling when needed.
About Dr. Freemu Varghese, MD
- Nephrology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1467438614
Education & Certifications
- University Tex Health Science Center
- University Okla Health Science Center
- Oral Roberts University Affil Hosps
- UNIVERSITY OF THE WEST INDIES CAVE HILL CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF CLINICAL MEDICINE AND RESEARCH
Frequently Asked Questions
