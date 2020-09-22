Dr. Frehiywot Ayele, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ayele is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frehiywot Ayele, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Frehiywot Ayele, MD
Dr. Frehiywot Ayele, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from ADDIS ABABA UNIVERSITY / GONDAR COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital and Emory University Hospital Midtown.
Dr. Ayele's Office Locations
Emory Clinic Nephrology1365 Clifton Rd NE Bldg A, Atlanta, GA 30322 Directions (404) 778-4366
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory University Hospital
- Emory University Hospital Midtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I visited Dr. Ayele due to severe pain in my joints. She was kind, attentive, and helped resolve my problem.
About Dr. Frehiywot Ayele, MD
- Rheumatology
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- ADDIS ABABA UNIVERSITY / GONDAR COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ayele has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ayele accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ayele has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ayele has seen patients for Sarcoidosis, Arthritis and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ayele on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Ayele. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ayele.
