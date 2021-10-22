Overview

Dr. Freidy Eid, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from SAINT JOSEPHS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi St. Francis and Wesley Medical Center.



Dr. Eid works at Cardiovascular Care PA in Wichita, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.