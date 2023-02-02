See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Chesterfield, MI
Super Profile

Dr. Fremont Scott, DO

Orthopedic Surgery
4.6 (41)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Fremont Scott, DO

Dr. Fremont Scott, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chesterfield, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Mi State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.

Dr. Scott works at Henry Ford Macomb Health Center - Chesterfield in Chesterfield, MI with other offices in Warren, MI and Clinton Township, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Bursitis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Scott's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Henry Ford Macomb Health Center - Chesterfield
    30795 23 Mile Rd Ste 209, Chesterfield, MI 48047 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 759-4700
  2. 2
    Henry Ford Macomb Obstetrics & Gynecology
    25625 SCHOENHERR RD, Warren, MI 48089 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 759-4700
  3. 3
    Henry Ford Orthopedics - Commons
    43251 Commons Dr, Clinton Township, MI 48038 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 759-4700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Henry Ford Macomb Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency


Bursitis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Bursitis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee

Bursitis
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Adhesive Capsulitis
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Arthritis of the Elbow
Back Pain
Baker's Cyst
Broken Arm
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chondrocalcinosis
Coccygeal Pain
Degenerative Disc Disease
Difficulty With Walking
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Hammer Toe
Hand Fracture
Hip Fracture
Hip Sprain
Internal Derangement of Knee
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Joint Drainage
Joint Pain
Knee Dislocation
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rotator Cuff Tear
Runner's Knee
Sacrum Disorders
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Spinal Stenosis
Spondylolisthesis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Systemic Chondromalacia
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Trigger Finger
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
Achilles Tendinitis
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Arthritis
Artificial Hip Joint Damage
Ataxia
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Avascular Necrosis
Bone Pain
Bunion
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Clavicle Fracture
Complex Fractures
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Compound Fracture
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus
De Quervain's Disease
De Quervain's Release
Diabetes
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Dupuytren's Contracture
Elbow Bursitis
Elbow Sprain
Femur Fracture
Foot Fracture
Foot Sprain
Fracture
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Glenoid Labrum Tear
Gout
  View other providers who treat Gout
Heel Spur
Herniated Disc
Hip Arthritis
Hip Injury
Hip Pain
  View other providers who treat Hip Pain
Hip Pointer Injuries
Hip Resurfacing
Humerus Fracture
Joint Fracture
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis
Knee Arthritis
Knee Fracture
Knee Injuries
Knee Pain
Knee Sprain
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain
Lupus
  View other providers who treat Lupus
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain
Morton's Neuroma
Musculoskeletal Injuries
Neck Muscle Strain
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteochondritis Dissecans
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis-Like Fracture of the Hip
Osteosarcoma
Pathological Spine Fracture
Pelvic Fracture
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Plantar Fasciitis
Postoperative Hip Fracture
Pyogenic Arthritis
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Scoliosis
Sever's Disease
Shoulder Dislocation
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Fracture Treatment
Spine Deformities
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Spondylitis
Spondylosis
Wrist Fracture
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Fremont Scott, DO

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1932172855
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Mi State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fremont Scott, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Scott has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Scott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Scott has seen patients for Bursitis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scott on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Scott. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scott.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

